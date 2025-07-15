The Brooklyn Nets' five first-round picks dominated headlines leading up to Summer League, but Drew Timme has been the team's star through two games in Las Vegas. Timme dominated during Sunday's Washington Wizards matchup, posting a game-high 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.

The former Gonzaga star's performance drew praise from Kendrick Perkins.

“Drew Timme should be on some body roster getting quality minutes!!!! And I mean in the rotation heavy,” Perkins wrote on X.

Timme signed with Brooklyn late last season after spending the first year and a half of his career in the G League. He reacted to Perkins' declaration following his stellar Summer League showing.

“Man, that's super cool. Especially from a guy who's played that long and been around the block,” Timme said. “That's what I'm trying to get to. That's the dream and that's the goal. And that hasn't quite been the narrative, I'd say, since I left college, that I can play in the league and deserve a spot. So, the kind of sudden narrative change, it's good because you've seen what people say about you earlier. And then now to see that narrative kind of flip, man, it's pretty cool. And I'm just grateful for it.”

Despite his college success, Timme didn't receive an NBA opportunity initially due to questions about his player archetype. He's a grounded athlete who hasn't traditionally offered rim protection, floor spacing, or a lob threat. However, that hasn't stopped him from dominating at nearly every level he's played.

Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 58/39/73 shooting splits over 29 G League appearances with the Long Island Nets last season. He dropped 50 points on 21-of-26 shooting during a Mar. 22 win over the Motor City Cruise. Brooklyn signed him to his first NBA deal shortly after.

Timme made nine NBA appearances to close the season, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 25.7 percent from three. His performance earned him a non-guaranteed, standard contract with Brooklyn for 2025-26.

He's making a strong case for why the Nets should keep him around with his Summer League performance.

“He is incredibly skilled for his size,” said Nets Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel. “To be able to put the ball on the floor and use his body to create separation. [He can] spin, be on balance, use up and unders. He's got great footwork, tremendous touch, floaters, and can spin it off the glass to make those ones when he's falling down. And his three-point shot is improving. So his game is becoming very well-rounded.”

Egor Demin, Brooklyn's top draft selection, has also offered high praise for Timme's impact.

“Man, he’s amazing player. This is crazy,” Demin said. “I feel like guys from the other teams are a little bit, how can I say, underestimating him. He does everything to prove them wrong. His impact on the offensive and defensive side of the floor is amazing. It's a great experience to have a guy like that on my team. Well, to be on his team, I would say. I just hear more stories now from people who know him from Gonzaga about him being annoyingly good. And right now, those two games, he’s been annoyingly good. I would say that.”

Seeing as Timme's lack of athleticism limits him as a rim protector or lob threat, his ability to stick in the NBA long-term will likely hinge on his outside shooting. The 24-year-old showed promise in that area with Long Island last season, shooting 38.5 percent from three on 2.7 attempts per game. However, he shot 9-of-35 (25.7 percent) following his NBA call-up and is 3-of-10 (30 percent) at Summer League.

The Nets are facing a roster crunch after making a record five first-round picks in this year's draft. If they re-sign Cam Thomas, as they are expected to, they will have 17 players on standard contracts. NBA teams are only allowed to have 15 players on standard contracts at the start of the season.

Brooklyn's players on non-guaranteed contracts include Timme, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Keon Johnson. If waived, Timme, Wilson and Martin are eligible to sign a two-way contract.

“I'm fighting. I'm competing. I want to stay here. I think I belong here, and I’ve got to prove it every single day that I do belong here,” Timme said. “So it's all about just fighting that battle every single day. And, I like it. I like being the underdog. I like having to force my way into a situation. So it's fun.”