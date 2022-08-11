Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.

It’s just a sweet blast for Pujols, especially when considering the fact that it was also at hitter-friendly Coors Field where he knocked his first career hit way back in April 2001.

April 2, 2001 – Pujols gets his first MLB hit at Coors Field. August 10, 2022 – Pujols gets his 687th home run at Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/wnIfpMkF6i — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 11, 2022

Man, that was a long, long, long time ago.

What’s even better is that the home run off Gumber put Albert Pujols just two home runs away against different pitchers from breaking Barry Bonds’ all-time record, according to John Denton of MLB.com.

“1B Albert Pujols hits a no-doubter of a home run for the 687th HR of his career. He is now just nine HRs shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for 4th in MLB history. Also, he has homered off 448 pitchers — one shy of Barry Bonds’ MLB record of 449.”

Albert Pujols has seemingly turned up the heat in the second half of the season. Prior to the 2022 MLB All-Star break, the 42-year-old Pujols first baseman only slashed .215/.301/.376, but in 10 games since, he has put together a fantastic .407/.467/.741 with two home runs and six RBIs.