On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals honored franchise icon Adam Wainwright as the right-hander prepares to retire. It was only right that a couple of other legendary Cards players showed up to say goodbye.

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were both on the field to help honor Wainwright, per The Athletic's Katie Woo. Wainwright was emotional upon seeing Molina. The longtime St. Louis catcher had not been back to Busch Stadium since he announced his retirement.

Wainwright is calling it quits after an 18-season career, all with the Cardinals. A few days ago, Wainwright earned victory no. 200, giving him a lifetime record of 200-128.

Molina and Wainwright formed an outstanding battery for the Cardinals for many years. In fact, 2023 is the only season that Wainwright played without having Molina behind the dish. Molina played for the Redbirds from 2004-2022, while Waino's tenure lasted from 2005 until this season.

Albert Pujols played seven seasons as a teammate of Wainwright's before leaving for the Los Angeles Angels in free agency following the 2011 season.

Affectionately known as “Uncle Charlie”, Wainwright was a part of the Cardinals' 2006 World Series winning squad. He made three All-Star games in his career, won a Gold Glove twice, and twice led the National League in wins (2009, 2013.)

The righty began his career as a relief pitcher for the Cards before transitioning into a starter. He would go on to win 10+ games in 12 of his 18 seasons, providing remarkable consistency throughout his career.

Wainwright left his mark on the storied St. Louis franchise, and it was fitting to have Pujols and Molina in attendance to help honor him properly.