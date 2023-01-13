After firing Kliff Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals are currently searching for a new head coach. There are plenty of good options available on the market. From up-and-coming coordinators to veteran coaches, there seems to be a coach for any need a team has. One of the options that Arizona is looking is a familiar face, per Ian Rapoport: Brian Flores, the current defensive assistant of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The #AZCardinals have requested permission to interview #Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach Brian Flores for their vacant HC position, sources say.”

The Cardinals could certainly use Brian Flores’ expertise at the head coach position. Before his stint with the Steelers, Flores was coaching the young Miami Dolphins. He had a relatively okay stint there, going 24-25 with two winning seasons. His last season in Miami saw him nearly take the 1-7 Dolphins to the playoffs, somehow.

However, most Cardinals fans might know Brian Flores more for his actions after his Miami days. After being dismissed by the Dolphins, Flores accused his former team and the NFL of racial discrimination. The case eventually faded into obscurity, and Flores eventually took the Steelers’ linebacker coach.

The Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury have been a massive disappointment. The winning seasons were often a ruse, as his teams would inexplicably collapse in the final games of the season. The 2022 season was the final straw for Arizona, as the Cardinals sat dead-last in the NFC West. With a new regime coming in the coming weeks, it will certainly be interesting to follow what path this direction-less team needs.