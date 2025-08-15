The Arizona Cardinals are backed against the wall entering the 2025 season, which creates an interesting dynamic for their inaugural unofficial depth chart. The team has held a competitive camp thus far, ensuring none of its players have secured a spot in the starting lineup, from longtime star James Conner to rising prospect Darius Robinson.

Although they missed the postseason for the third straight year, the Cardinals improved from 4-13 in 2023 to 8-9 in 2024. The improvements are nothing for a struggling franchise to look down upon, but Arizona went just 2-5 after its bye week to end the year outside of the playoff picture.

The team is clearly trending in the right direction, but frustration built up in the locker room down the stretch of the 2024 season. The awkward ending forced general manager Monti Ossenfort to make meaningful changes in the offseason while maintaining a consistent core.

Despite not having the most cap space, the Cardinals notably added Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jacoby Brissett in free agency. Ossenfort maintained a defensive focus in the 2025 NFL Draft, where six of his seven selections were used on defenders.

The Cardinals' 2025 depth chart did not change as much as many others did around the league, but the standard is now different entering year three under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona fully expects to compete in the NFC West and no longer seems to view itself as a developing team.

The team's consistent evolution puts players like Conner and Robinson in precarious situations for different reasons as they enter the 2025 season. As much as the team believes in both players, they have found themselves in surprisingly competitive positions atop the Cardinals' 2025 unofficial depth chart.

RB James Conner

When James Conner signed with the Cardinals in 2021, no one believed his signing would have as much impact as it has had. Despite nagging health issues earlier in his career, Conner has somehow aged like fine wine and enters 2025 off the two best seasons of his career. However, after turning 30 in May, he might have finally reached the end of his magical run.

Conner has undoubtedly been the Cardinals' best offensive player over the past two seasons, but his production is largely unsustainable. He has defied the historical odds that suggest running backs begin their decline at 28, but his Herculean effort in 2024 might have been his swan song.

Although coming off a career-high 1,094 rushing yards, Conner also took a whopping 236 carries in 2024, by far his most in a single season. His rush attempts were only the 14th-most in the league, but only one player — Derrick Henry — who fielded more carries was older than him. Henry has typically been a much more durable player than Conner.

Even if his decline is near, the Cardinals will not completely phase Conner out in 2025. However, they have already begun preparing for a drop-off. Arizona selected Trey Benson with its 2024 third-round pick, whom the team has since touted as a future star. Benson was not much of a factor in his rookie year, but he has spent more time with the first-team offense during the 2025 offseason.

Despite Benson's expected emergence, Conner still leads the Cardinals' backfield. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said the veteran is still “absolutely” his go-to guy, but the team is “excited” to see Benson grow in 2025.

Conner's role might not be in immediate danger, but too many signs suggest that he will not dominate the backfield as much as he has in recent years. Benson's time is coming, likely at the direct expense of Conner.

DE/DT Darius Robinson

The Cardinals have high hopes for Benson in 2025, but they are even more invested in defensive end Darius Robinson. As the team's 2024 first-round pick, Robinson has a lot on the line in year two as he prepares to enter the starting lineup.

As a traditional defensive end, Robinson struggled to find his footing in 2024. The team used him as an interior lineman in defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' system, resulting in just 10 tackles all year. Robinson spent a large portion of the year on injured reserve, but he only generated two total pressures in his six games.

With Naquan Jones, Roy Lopez and Khyiris Tonga out of the picture, the Cardinals listed Robinson as one of their three starting defensive tackles on their first unofficial 2025 depth chart. That is the role Arizona imagined him growing into on draft night, but Robinson is easily the most tentative name in the starting lineup.

Robinson is currently listed as a starter over Dante Stills and L.J. Collier, who combined for 25 starts on the interior defensive line in 2024. He also remains ahead of veteran Bilal Nichols, who started five of his six games in 2024, and 2025 first-round pick Walter Nolen III. Nolen is the biggest wild card of the group, having missed most of the offseason with an injury.

The Cardinals continue to use him on the inside, but Robinson has been most effective in his career as an edge-rusher. That could be where his career eventually winds up, but he would have more competition at outside linebacker than he does at defensive tackle. Arizona stocked up on edge-rushers in the offseason by signing Josh Sweat and adding Jordan Burch in the draft. They also expect Baron Browning to have a larger role in 2025, his first full season with the team.

Robinson is still young in his career, but he is already being forced into an uncomfortable position. Entering the 2025 season, he is easily the most vulnerable starter on the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart.