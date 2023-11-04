Clayton Tune will make his first ever NFL start when the Arizona Cardinals head to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 9.

“Cardinals' rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday at Cleveland, per sources,” reported ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The decision obviously means that Kyler Murray is still not ready to return to game action, although his practice window is closing.

“Kyler Murray’s 21-day window to be activated ends next week,” said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Tune was selected with the No. 139 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and played college football with the Houston Cougars. The 24-year-old Plano, TX native was excellent in his final season in Texas in 2022, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 1-7 and well out of the playoff hunt in the NFC West as the rebuild continues in Arizona. For that reason, and with Josh Dobbs no longer on the team, it makes sense that Tune would get an opportunity to start.

The Cardinals traded Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday after Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Dobbs completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt in his first eight games of the season, adding eight touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 258 yards and three touchdowns of his own on 47 attempts.

With Dobbs gone and Murray still not ready to return, Clayton Tune will get his first big league opportunity in 2023. It'll be a stiff challenge against an elite Cleveland Browns defense in the rookie's first taste of NFL action.