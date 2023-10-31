Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke to the media Tuesday about the possible future of quarterback Kirk Cousins, despite the Achilles injury.

Cousins suffered from a tear to his Achilles in the win to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday that will keep him out for the rest of the season. O'Connell was asked if he wanted Cousins to be back next season and said he would because he was producing “high-level” play for the Vikings according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“Yeah, you guys know how I feel about Kirk. Kirk knows how I feel about Kirk,” O'Connell said. “I think he was playing as well as anybody in the National Football League and one of the hardest parts about coping with this and we must do that, coping with the fact that he was experiencing his best season in the National Football League and where we could have gone as a team.”

O'Connell admitted that without Cousins as the starting quarterback, it'll be hard to reach the goals the team has strived toward. However, he wants to see the team overcome adversity in the wake of the news involving Cousins.

“But I know without Kirk Cousins and that high level quarterback play we were getting from him week in and week out, it's going a challenge,” O'Connell said. “But one that we've got to accept and try to thrive in.”

The team have already tried to fill in the void of Cousins as they have traded for former Arizona Cardinal Joshua Dobbs. The Vikings quarterback situation will be one to follow as their next game is against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.