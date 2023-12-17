The Cardinals got a shock ahead of Week 15 as Budda Baker suddenly popped up on the injury report.

As the Arizona Cardinals get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, a difficult task may have just become even more difficult with the surprising Budda Baker injury update the Cardinals just got.

“The #AZCardinals have added S Budda Baker to the injury report with an illness. He's questionable,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning.

This is tough news for the Cardinals ahead of their Week 15 clash with the 49ers. If the Budda Baker injury update means the All-Pro defensive back can’t go, the Arizona defense will be in even more trouble than it already is.

Despite playing in only eight games so far this season, Baker is the team’s third-leading tackler with 58. Not having him out there are the Cardinals face the brutally scary 49ers offensive weapons will be a major issue, as NFL MVP candidate Brock Purdy leads arguably the most dangerous offense in the league, featuring weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk.

This will be the second meeting this season between these NFC West foes. The 49ers beat the Cardinals handily back in Week 4, 35-16. The big difference between that game and this one is that the Cardinals started Josh Dobbs while Kyler Murray was still recovering from knee surgery.

While Arizona does have Murray back now, the chances of the Cardinals winning still aren’t great. The 12.5-point spread is the largest on the NFL slate this week.