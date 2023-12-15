It is an NFC West division battle as wecontinue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an NFC West division battle as the San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The 49ers enter the game with the top record in the NFC at 10-3 on the year and have already clinched a playoff birth. Led by potential MVP candidate Brock Purdy, the 49ers have been hot as of late. After opening the year 5-0, they fell on hard times, losing three straight games, and scoring just 17 points in each of those games. The offense picked back up though. They have now won five straight, scoring 27 or more in each of them. In recent weeks, they have defeated their division rival Seahawks twice, and in between beat the Eagles in Philadelphia by a score of 42-19.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have struggled for the most part this year. They are just 3-10 on the season but are coming in off a win. Last time out, they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cardinals held a seven-point lead going into the half after a Kyler Murray touchdown pass to Trey McBride. Then in the second half, after a long rain delay in the third quarter, James Conner would score twice against his former team, as the Cardinals would pull off the upset and win 24-10.

Here are the 49ers-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Cardinals Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -12.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: +12.5 (-110)

Over: 48 (-110)

Under: 48 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals Week 15

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers enter the game with the third-highest-scoring offense in the NFL, scoring 29.2 points per game this year. Meanwhile, they sit seconds in yards per game this year and first in yards per play. The passing offense has also been solid, sitting first in yards per pass this year while sitting third in yards per game. Brock Purdy leads the way for this offense. He has completed 252 of 359 passes this year for 3,553 yards. He also has 25 touchdowns this year with just five interceptions. His last couple of weeks have been great. Purdy has thrown for over 300 yards in three of his last four games while having multiple touchdown passes in three of four. Purdy is now third in the NFL in passing yards, tied for second in touchdowns, and is the NFL leader in QBR.

The running offense is good as well. They are third in running yards per game this year. The main man in the backfield is Christian McCaffery. He enters with 1,177 yards this year. That is over 200 more yards than the next most in the NFL. He has also scored 12 touchdowns this year on the ground, which is second in the NFL. He is over 90 yards on the ground in four of his last five games but has rushing touchdowns in just two of his last five. Still, McCaffery is also a threat in the receiving game. He has 437 yards receiving this year and five touchdowns.

The 49ers also have a trio of great receiving options outside of McCaffery. Brandon Aiyuk leads the team this year. He has 56 receptions for 1,053 yards this year and six touchdowns. There is also George Kittle to throw to. The tight end comes in with 53 receptions this year for 811 yards and six scores as well. His 811 yards this year ranks him third in the NFL among tight ends. The 49ers also have a great second option to throw to at receiver. Deebo Samuel engines the game with 739 yards on the year on 45 receptions with four scores this year.

The 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL as well. They rank 1st in points against per game while sitting seventh in yards against per game. They are the best in the NFL against the run while sitting 16th against the pass. Nick Bosa has been great for the 49ers getting after the passer this year. He comes in with 9.5 sacks this year while also consistently pressuring the quarterback. Bosa has also forced a fumble this year and recovered one. The leader against the run this year is Fred Warner. He has 107 total tackles this year while also leading the team in stops for offensive failures in the run game. Further, he has forced three fumbles this year. Warner has also big huge in the pass game. This year he has four interceptions.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are currently 17th in the NFL in points per game and 26th in yards per game. The Cardinals offense is led by Kyler Murray. He has 864 yards passing this year in his four games since coming back from injury. He has three touchdowns and two interceptions as well. Last time out he was hampered by the downpour in Pittsburgh. He passed just 23 times for 145 yards. Both of those marks are the lowest of the season for him. Still, Murray protected the ball well, not having an interception or a turnover-worthy pass.

Meanwhile, James Conner has been the workhorse out of the backfield for the Cardinals. He has played in just nine games this year but has run for 632 yards and four scores this year. He is coming off his best game of the season though. Last time out, Conner ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was his first multi-touchdown game of the year and his first score since week three against Dallas.

The receiving game has seen Tre McBride breaking out. The second-year tight end comes into the game with 610 yards this year and two touchdowns. Last time out was also one of his best games, as McBride scored and brought in 89 yards on eight receptions. Meanwhile, Marquise Brown is second on the team in receiving. He has 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns this year. Still, there is a chance he will miss this game. He is questionable in this one with a heel injury. He did practice on a limited basis this week though.

The defense sits 30th in points allowed and 23rd in yards per game. The defense has had some issues getting to the quarterback. They have just 32 sacks this year with Dennis Gardeck leading the way. Gardeck comes into the game with five sacks while he has also forced a fumble and recovered one this year. Further, the Cardinals need to force more turnovers. Only one player has more than one interception this year. That is Jalen Thompson who has three. He is dealing with a toe injury though and is considered questionable in this game.

Final 49ers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

While the 49ers are heavy favorites in this game, the Cardinals can surprise teams. They have three wins on the year, two over teams in the playoff race the Falcons and the Steelers, and one over one of the best in the NFC the Cowboys. The offense has been better with Kyler Murray back as well. Regardless, the 49ers are the most complete team in the NFL. Not only do they have one of the best offenses in the league, who can both run and pass the ball effectively, but they also have one of the best defenses in the league. Take the 49ers in this one.

Final 49ers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: 49ers -12.5 (-110)