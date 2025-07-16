Paul Skenes made his second consecutive start for the National League All-Stars on Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace ended the first inning in line to win his first game since May. The Pirates' struggles despite their superstar's dominance has upset people around the league and outside of it. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart wants Major League Baseball to force the issue.

Skenes and the Pirates have been denying trade rumors for months now. However, rumors continue to fly around that Pittsburgh is unwilling to pay the former LSU Tiger the lucrative extension he is in line for after an all-time start to his career. If they are not, there will be a bidding war around the league to secure the services of one of the best pitchers in MLB.

So far this trade season, teams around the league have been very quiet. Outside of the Rafael Devers trade that took over MLB for a couple of days, no other major moves have happened. While a Skenes trade is not expected, Hart wants the league to force the Pirates' hand. The Knicks guard posted on social media that the ace's struggles are a reflection of poor team management.

“For the love of God. This is malpractice…someone make the MLB force a trade,” Hart said.

Pittsburgh has done everything they can think of to spark their team toward success. The Pirates fired their manager early in the season, but it has not made a difference. Now, Skenes finds himself in a one-of-a-kind winless streak. According to Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi, Skenes has an ERA of 1.20 in July. He also has not won a game since May.

MLB experts have pointed to those numbers and the miserable Pirates offense as reasons why they should trade Skenes. Hart and other fans believe that Pittsburgh does not deserve to have a pitcher of his caliber on the roster.