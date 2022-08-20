This season may very well be Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols’ final season with the St. Louis Cardinals. At the very least, Pujols is adamant that he won’t be playing after this year. While Yadi hasn’t explicitly said that he would be retiring, his age and health makes it likely to happen.

Because of that, one Cardinals rookie wants to capitalize on his elder statesmen’s experience… in his own unique way. During their game against the Colorado Rockies, Brendan Donovan did his best Yadi impression by stealing Molina’s jersey. When asked about it, Donovan revealed that he was trying to pull a little bit of Monstars magic with his act. (via Main Team, Jeff Jones)

“My thought process was if I put on Yadi’s jersey some of his superpowers will transfer over to me. … And then if I throw on Albert’s jersey I’ll get some of those and then I can go to Goldy’s and Arenado’s.”

Brendan Donovan attempts to get back in the game by stealing a jersey and impersonating Yadier Molina pic.twitter.com/Gk9ZuQgxSU — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) August 18, 2022

While it’s all fun and games, it also just goes to show just how much respect the rookie has for his Cardinals veterans. Molina and Pujols are two legends of the game, both making their mark in their own different ways. No self-respecting player would pass up the opportunity to learn from these two… or in Donovan’s case, try to get their powers.

Not that Donovan needs those powers badly: the Cardinals rookie is actually one of the better rooks in the National League this year. He has posted a batting average of around .292 with an above-.700 OPS for himself. There’s a good reason why Pujols and the team has a lot of faith in this guy.