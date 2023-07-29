Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has made himself a star both on and off the court as he teams up with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for a great cause ahead of the matchup versus the Minnesota twins. The Cardinals are hosting a special “Jayson Tatum” night where certain fans will get to meet Tatum and get one of his bobbleheads.

Tatum was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and is using his platform to team up with the Cardinals and give away bobbleheads for special VIP ticket buyers, per Jayson Tatum's official Twitter page.

St. Louis! So excited for Jayson Tatum Night with the @Cardinals & @supportjtf next Tuesday at Busch. Last call for tickets: https://t.co/SDu1QKdtBV pic.twitter.com/G1G060BtdP — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 28, 2023

A portion of each ticket will be donated to the Jayson Tatum Foundation, which aims to help children and teens in the St. Louis area achieve better lives. These goals are more specifically, “The Foundation will work to help children and teens to believe in themselves to promote living a healthy, productive lifestyle for the benefit of their families, neighborhoods and community. The Foundation will strive to provide resources, education and opportunities for mentorship to instill in our youth the importance of rebuilding our communities and their civic responsibility in doing so,” per the Jayson Tatum Foundation Website.

Tatum's Foundation has served his community in many ways including through toy drives, basketball camps, providing school supplies and scholarships to St. Louis youth.

Of course, Tatum has been able to give so much back to his community in part due to his success on the court in Boston where he is a 4x All-Star and consistently one of the best players across the NBA.