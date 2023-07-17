The long-term future of the NBA can be perceived in differing ways. There is the perspective that the league could have some trouble finding a truly transcendent superstar to carry the mantle after LeBron James retires. Then there is the opposing camp who is not worried, due to the plethora of young talent waiting to step up. Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum did his best to offer an answer to the important question of who will be the next face of the NBA.

“You got guys like me, Luka [Doncic], Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell,” he said, per Ball Don't Lie. “The league is in great hands. So many talneted guys.” Tatum was also sure to start off by mentioning the current crop of elites like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid as players who very much lay claim to the prestigious title.

Still, the names that pop out are his own and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic. Those are the two guys expected to surge to the apex very soon. The expectations and pressure are so high on these two multi-time All-Stars that their postseason shortcomings seemingly overshadow their triumphs. Tatum has already led the Celtics to the NBA Finals and was one game away from doing the same this year. Doncic, against all odds, carved out a path for the Mavs to reach the Western Conference Finals in 2022.

An MVP crown could be in either star's future, but in order to truly solidify themselves as the “The Guy,” they need a ring. After both fell short of expectations this season, way short in Doncic's case, the pressure will only grow more intense heading into this fall.

Carrying such a burden is a testament to their supreme potential. Replicating the entire impact of LeBron James is not feasible at this current moment, but at least the NBA has multiple worthy candidates vying for the honor to lead the next generation.