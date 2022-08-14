It’s safe to say Chris Paul is not a fan of snakes, especially the kind that is venomous like the rattlesnake that Arizona Cardinals star JJ Watt found in his home.

On Saturday, Watt revealed that he found a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. He then proceeded to ask his followers what to do since the situation is entirely new to him. Besides, rattlesnakes are venomous and shouldn’t be handles so casually.

While Paul had no suggestion for his fellow Arizona athlete, the Phoenix Suns guard couldn’t help but react to Watt’s rather shocking discovery.

Oh hell nahhhhhh https://t.co/oUTUKtQsB7 — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 13, 2022

We’ll probably have the same reaction as Chris Paul’s. Snakes are just a big nope for a lot of people, even for several athletes. There’s a reason why professionals are needed to handle some kinds of snakes.

Making things more amusing, though, the Cardinals defensive end got similar a suggestion from several of his followers with regards to his rattlesnake problem: move and change houses (h/t The Spun).

Considering that it’s a baby rattlesnake he saw, there’s a good chance there is a mommy rattlesnake out there, right? That makes the suggestions definitely valid, though it is definitely funny at the same time.

Move out of state now. Now!!! https://t.co/UxTHqCUgNv — Kris (@Fitlynk) August 13, 2022

With the money he’s making, it’s easy for JJ Watt to find a new house that has no rattlesnakes around … or maybe he can simply hire a professional to take a look at his house and get rid of the problem? That definitely sounds cheaper.