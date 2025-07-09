After an illustrious career that left him considered among the best point guards in NBA history, Chris Paul recently revealed in a conversation with Jemele Hill at the American Black Film Festival that he is contemplating retirement.

“At the most, a year,” Paul said when Hill asked how much longer he expected to play. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years, you do not get back with your kids, with your family.”

Although this was inevitable, an NBA without Chris Paul seems unfathomable. Since his selection by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, Paul has been synonymous with success. He consistently plays the game “the right way,” characterized by his exceptionally high basketball IQ, masterful mid-range shooting, and an innate ability to elevate his teammates. Time and again, the teams he joined saw their winning records improve significantly.

While Chris Paul has numerous avenues to explore in retirement, I believe his tremendous basketball IQ and dedication to winning would be best leveraged as an HBCU basketball coach. Given his commitment to HBCUs and his unparalleled understanding of the game, he possesses the potential to be a transformative figure akin to Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State football.

My thoughts about Chris Paul becoming an HBCU coach was solidified in 2021, particularly after his appearance on the first season of the acclaimed ESPN+ series, Why Not Us? The docuseries, executive produced by Paul, featured a scene where Paul made a special appearance at North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton's practice. Effortlessly, he guided the players, positioning them correctly and clearly communicating the actions needed for a specific play. The team then executed it to perfection.

When I saw that scene in the series, that illustrated to me that he would be perfect to do this as a full-time head coach. His remarkable ability to dissect basketball is at a level matched by only a select few in NBA history. His transition to an HBCU head coach, among his other post-NBA pursuits, would be a powerful affirmation of his support. So, I think he should consider it and make history.

Chris Paul could be HBCU basketball's Deion Sanders

Naturally, with Chris Paul being one of the greatest point guards of all time, parallels to Deion Sanders' tenure at Jackson State will be drawn. Sanders, a high-profile sports icon whose stardom has sustained since being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989, brought unprecedented attention to Jackson State football. While football's scale and fanfare differ from basketball, Chris Paul's role could bring similar, albeit distinct, advantages.

The success of recent high-profile NFL players transitioning to HBCU coaching roles further supports this vision. Paul being an HBCU coach isn’t a farfetched proposition like it would be viewed as in 2018 or 2019. We are on the cusp of a college football season featuring Michael Vick coaching Norfolk State team and DeSean Jackson leading Delaware State. These hires demonstrate that anything is possible when athletic departments think boldly.

Dr. Mikki Allen, Tennessee State's Athletic Director, exemplified this by taking a chance on Eddie George in 2021, leading to George guiding Tennessee State to the FCS playoffs before George moved on to Bowling Green. As we learned with Eddie George, coaching doesn’t have to be in your life plan for it to ultimately become a reality. George turned down the offer to lead Tennessee State at first. Still, Tennessee State pursued the opportunity.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure you know what you're asking me? But it just resonated in my spirit, and it wouldn't go away,” George said in a quote obtained by the Tennesseean in 2021.

Similarly, Jackson State Athletic Director Ashley Robinson's inquisitiveness and vision in pursuing Deion Sanders resulted in a phenomenal run that revitalized Jackson State's rich winning tradition. Maybe this could be the same journey that Paul could undergo in his coaching journey. You never know if you don’t try.

Chris Paul's commitment to HBCUs is true

Chris Paul is no stranger to the HBCU landscape as he is an HBCU graduate himself. In December 2022, Paul earned a degree in Mass Communications from Winston-Salem State University. This isn't a random celebrity parachuting in to grow his coaching profile and leave from the institution on the first train smoking. He is deeply ingrained in the culture and possesses an undeniable love and passion for HBCUs.

His commitment extends beyond academics. Paul has actively broadcast the beauty of HBCUs, as seen in his executive-produced series, Why Not Us? He also hosts the popular CP3 HBCU Challenge, which invites HBCU teams to compete and gain national exposure.

What greater spotlight could Chris Paul bestow upon an HBCU than by leading its basketball program? Imagine him building a contender that could win tough out-of-conference games, advance deep into March Madness, and genuinely contend for national championships. He would attract top-tier recruits drawn not only by the vibrant HBCU culture but also by the unique opportunity to play for and learn under a legendary figure like Chris Paul.

I believe this scenario is entirely possible. Chris Paul could be the catalyst that shines an amazing light on HBCU basketball, mirroring Deion Sanders' impact and potentially inspiring other retired NBA players to consider coaching at HBCUs. This is not to suggest that celebrity coaches should universally replace seasoned professionals, but the experiment is working ell enough. Plus, Paul wouldn’t be the first former NBA player to build a legacy at an HBCU.

Many former NBA players without direct HBCU ties have found success leading these institutions, with Mo Williams at Jackson State being a prime example. Williams joined the program in 2022 after a short stint as head coach at Alabama State University. The Tigers ended the 2023-24 season with a 15-17 overall record and an 11-7 mark in the SWAC.

Highlights included a thrilling 73-72 victory over Mizzou and other key wins against Arkansas State as well as a successful CP3 HBCU Challenge appearance, beating both Howard and North Carolina A&T. This year, they went 14-4 in conference and fell just short of winning the SWAC Championship against eventual March Madness darlings Alabama State.

I honestly believe that among all NBA players in history, Chris Paul stands out as the top candidate to be a basketball coach, particularly at an HBCU. He understands the rich tradition and excellence, but also the inherent challenges and shortcomings that must be overcome to build a successful HBCU athletic program. I am confident he would excel at developing his players not just for professional leagues, but also into upstanding young men within their communities, leveraging his vast network to enrich their lives both on and off the court. And simply put, Paul would flat out win.

Only time will tell if Chris Paul is interested in stepping into the HBCU arena and becoming a head basketball coach. However, I believe it would be a phenomenal decision for him, for the teams he might lead, and for the entire HBCU community, a truly ultimate way to give back after a career marked by unparalleled contributions.