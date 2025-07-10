Traditionally, undrafted NBA players don't have a high ceiling in the league. However, as of late, the reputation of undrafted prospects is starting to take a shift. In fact, more and more undrafted players are proving that even if they don't get their name called on the annual NBA Draft, they can still find a place in the league and even help teams win titles. Here are the 10 NBA teams that won a championship with the most undrafted players.

10. 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder – 3

Undrafted players: Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder certainly silenced their critics with their 2025 NBA championship run led by 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Although the spotlight is on SGA, the unsung heroes of the team included undrafted players Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort, and Kenrich Williams. Both Dort and Caruso played huge roles defensively as they let it all out on the floor as momentum shifters. On the other hand, Williams was a reliable veteran who helped stabilize the locker room.

9. 2003-04 Detroit Pistons – 3

Undrafted players: Ben Wallace, Darvin Ham, Mike James

Ben Wallace is one of the greatest undrafted NBA players of all time. Despite going undrafted, Wallace made a name for himself in the league with his elite rim protection, highlighted by four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards. However, it's his impact at the 2004 NBA Finals that cemented his legacy. Wallace held his own against the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Karl Malone to propel the Pistons to a title.

8. 2012-13 Miami Heat – 3

Undrafted players: Chris Andersen, Udonis Haslem, Joel Anthony

The Miami Heat were headlined by the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. However, its role players also did their jobs in order to secure the franchise's back-to-back title runs. In fact, undrafted players Chris Andersen and Udonis Haslem were ultimate enforcers around the rim. Andersen made his presence felt with his near-perfect performance in the second round against the Indiana Pacers, while Haslem's hustle and defense was felt throughout the season.

7. 2023-24 Boston Celtics – 3

Undrafted players: Oshae Brissett, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet

The Boston Celtics captured championship banner No. 18 widely thanks to its dangerous starting five led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But while the spotlight was on the Celtics' core, Oshae Brissett, Sam Hauser, and Luke Kornet had their fair share of bright moments during the 2023-24 season. Thanks to their contributions, Boston was able to carve out a championship run.

6. 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers – 3

Undrafted players: Alex Caruso, Devontae Cacok, Quinn Cook

The Los Angeles Lakers were devastated after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, followed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With plenty of motivation, all players across the roster were ready to step up. While it was LeBron James and Anthony Davis who led the team, undrafted player Alex Caruso certainly stole the show with his heart and hustle that earned more possessions and intangible plays that transcended the stat sheet to help the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals.

5. 2006-07 San Antonio Spurs – 3

Undrafted players: Bruce Bowen, Jackie Butler, Fabricio Oberto

It doesn't come as a surprise that the San Antonio Spurs have three teams in this list. One was the 2007 championship team. While it was the usual big three of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker who took care of business, Bruce Bowen was the X-factor of the series thanks to his elite perimeter defense.

4. 2004-05 San Antonio Spurs – 4

Undrafted players: Bruce Bowen, Devin Brown, Linton Johnson, Mike Wilks

Speaking of the Spurs, Bowen also was a major game changer for San Antonio during the 2005 NBA Finals. Although his numbers were never flashy, Bowen's presence and impact defensively were key ingredients that produced three NBA titles for the franchise. On the other hand, Brown also had some bright moments for San Antonio during the course of the 2004-05 season.

3. 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks – 4

Undrafted players: Elijah Bryant, Mamadi Diakite, Bryn Forbes, Axel Toupane

During the 2020-21 season, the Milwaukee Bucks finally captured their first NBA title in 50 years. A lot of the credit went to two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. However, one of the key standouts in the Bucks bench was Bryn Forbes. In Game 2 of the first-round series against the Miami Heat, Forbes exploded for 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting on three-pointers.

2. 1998-99 San Antonio Spurs – 5

Undrafted players: Andrew Gaze, Jaren Jackson, Avery Johnson, Brandon Williams, Gerard King

Staying true to the brand, the Spurs won their first NBA title in glorious fashion. Although Tim Duncan and David Robinson did most of the heavy lifting, the Spurs wouldn't have won the 1999 NBA title without Avery Johnson. He averaged 9.2 points per game in the 1999 NBA Finals. But more importantly, he knocked down the biggest shot of the series that clinched the title.

1. 2018-19 Toronto Raptors – 5

Undrafted players: Fred VanVleet, Chris Boucher, Jeremy Lin, Malcolm Miller, Eric Moreland

Throughout NBA history, there hasn't been an undrafted NBA player who won the Finals MVP award. However, after the dust settled at the 2019 NBA Finals, Fred VanVleet became the closest player to end the norm. VanVleet received a Finals MVP vote, denying Kawhi Leonard a unanimous decision. VanVleet was tremendous during the series, as he averaged 14.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game to deliver a title to Toronto.