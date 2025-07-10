Kevin Harlan, one of the most recognizable voices in basketball broadcasting, is set to join Amazon Prime Video as part of its NBA coverage beginning with the 2025–26 season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Harlan has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the streaming service, marking a major addition as Amazon gears up for its first full season as an NBA media rights holder. The veteran broadcaster leaves Turner Sports after nearly three decades of NBA coverage.

Harlan’s final assignment for TNT came on May 31, when he called Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. The broadcast marked the end of Turner Sports’ run with NBA rights after nearly four decades.

In addition to Harlan, Amazon has also added Brent Barry as a game analyst. Barry brings a multi-dimensional background, having spent 14 years as an NBA player before transitioning into broadcasting and front-office roles. Most recently, Barry served as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns during the 2024–25 season.

Amazon Prime Video, NBC/Peacock, and ABC/ESPN begin a new 11-year, $76 billion media rights deal with the NBA this fall. The deal ends TNT’s long-standing relationship with the league and introduces Amazon and NBC as new broadcast partners.

Amazon builds star-studded NBA team with Kevin Harlan, Ian Eagle, and top analysts

Amazon has rapidly built out its on-air talent roster ahead of the 2025–26 season. The streamer previously hired Ian Eagle and Michael Grady as play-by-play announcers. Game analysts now include Blake Griffin, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Candace Parker, Stan Van Gundy, and Dwyane Wade. Cassidy Hubbarth will serve as the lead sideline reporter, while Taylor Rooks will host the studio show.

The Athletic also reported that Amazon Prime Video holds rights to one of the NBA Conference Finals in 2027. Eagle is expected to be the lead play-by-play announcer for that series, though the network is not internally designating “A” or “B” announcer roles for the regular season due to the strength of its broadcast lineup.

In a February appearance on The Sports Media Podcast, Harlan acknowledged the end of TNT’s coverage and reflected on his future in broadcasting.

“With TNT losing the rights, and it’s very sad there, it clearly has made a sea change for most of us and navigating that is always a challenge,” Harlan said. “I am in my 60s and to have someone with a bright new shiny opportunity for someone at my stage of this career, which is dominated by younger broadcasters and incredibly talented people, to have them want me to join their roster is humbling and incredibly gratifying.”

Harlan will continue his NFL broadcasting duties with CBS Sports. He noted that it was essential for him to ensure that CBS supported any new arrangements he made involving NBA coverage.

The addition of Harlan further solidifies Amazon’s commitment to assembling a high-caliber team as it enters a new era of NBA broadcasting.