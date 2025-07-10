Dropping 50 points in an NBA game is no easy feat. In fact, it takes a hot shooting streak and ultimate efficiency to reach that particular milestone. While there are some surprising names that have joined the club, most are household names. But surprisingly, even some of the best scorers in the NBA have never exploded for 50. Here are the 10 greatest NBA scorers to never drop 50 points, ranked.

10. Monta Ellis

For several years before the Stephen Curry era, the Golden State Warriors leaned on Monta Ellis. He was certainly one of the best scorers in the NBA. He once averaged 25.5 points per game in a season. Surprisingly, despite playing for an awful Warriors team, he never touched 50 points. The closest he came was in the 2011-12 season, when he dropped 48 points in a 119-116 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

9. Grant Hill

With Grant Hill's all-around skills, it's easy to see why he was one of the hyped prospects during the 1994 NBA Draft, where he was selected third overall. Although the talent was there, Hill just couldn't stay away from injuries. However, that didn't stop him from becoming an elite scorer. While he never reached 50 points, he did register a career-high 46 points against the Washington Wizards in 1999.

8. Yao Ming

Yao Ming remains the best basketball player out of Asia. Standing at 7-foot-6, Yao was certainly agile for his size. Moreover, he was one of the most finesse big men during his time, making Yao an unstoppable force at the post. But as great as Yao was down low, the former Rockets big man never came close to 50. His career-high was 41 points in a slim 123-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks in the midst of the 2003-04 season.

In the mid-2000s up to the early 2010s, Dwight Howard was perhaps the best center in the NBA. With shades of Shaquille O'Neal, thanks to his strength and athleticism down low, Howard was nearly a sure bucket around the rim. But despite his thunderous dunks over the years, it's surprising that he never finished with 50 in a game. He did score 45 points in a game twice in his career.

6. Paul Arizin

Widely known as one of the best scorers in the NBA, Paul Arizin even led the league in scoring twice during the 1951-52 and 1956-57 seasons. While he did come close to scoring 50 points in a single game, that never materialized in Arizin's career. In fact, his highest scoring tally was 49 points against the powerhouse Boston Celtics in 1961.

5. Chris Bosh

After being selected fourth overall at the 2003 NBA Draft, Chris Bosh was the face of the Toronto Raptors for several seasons. He cemented himself as one of the best stretch power forwards in the league. However, the 11-time All-Star somehow never scored 50 points, the closest being a 44-point outing during the 2009-10 season.

His chances of finishing with a half century mark grew dimmer when he joined the Miami Heat to team up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. However, any player would trade up any 50-piece for championship gold.

Scottie Pippen is arguably the greatest second option in NBA history. Regarded as one of the best scoring forwards in the game, it's a head-scratcher that Pippen somehow missed out on a 50-point night in his career. During the 1996-97 season, he did score 47 points against the Denver Nuggets. However, that was the closest he ever came to accomplishing that feat.

Another dominant power forward who's career-high was 47 points is Kevin Garnett. There's no doubt that Garnett was an elite big man, who starred for the Minnesota Timberwolves for several years. But even as the focal point of a terrible Timberwolves team, Garnett failed to register a single 50-point game. Nonetheless, had he converted his lone three-point attempt against the Phoenix Suns in 2005, Garnett wouldn't have been a part of this list.

When healthy, Paul George is one of the most dangerous three-level scorers in the NBA. In fact, PG has 22 outings with at least 40 points scored to his name. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia 76ers wing has never finished with 50 points. The closest he came to that tally was against the Utah Jazz, when he was still an Indiana Pacer, dropping 48. On the bright side, PG can still take his name out of this list.

It's hard to believe that Kawhi Leonard has more Finals MVPs than 50-point games. Anyone can agree that the latter is much easier to do. Leonard transformed from premiere two-way player to franchise superstar. His ability to destroy his opponents in multiple ways, especially during the postseason, makes him a reliable face of a team.

Given that he gives more importance to playoff wins over individual accolades, it's easy to see why a scorer like Leonard has never touched 50. But like George, Leonard still has a chance to erase his name off this list.