After unsure comments came from Giannis Antetokounmpo about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, there is no doubt that the speculation around his offseason is back at the forefront. As the rumors around Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have not stopped, Brian Windhorst of ESPN examines his latest quotes and looks at other teams' interest.

Windhorst would be on “Get Up” on ESPN and was asked about Antetokounmpo's response, saying that he is “probably” staying in Milwaukee. He would say that the star saying “we'll see” prompted “about five or six NBA teams” to perk up their ears as they hoped he would say something of that vein.

“The thing about it is, is he didn't give a definitive answer,” Windhorst said, via Bleacher Report. “And I'm certainly not going to analyze something he said seaside in Greece, but what I will say is the ‘we'll see,' that is essentially what there's about five or six NBA teams banking on, the ‘we'll see.'”

“And I know it sounds trivial, but for years Giannis was completely locked in. Him saying ‘we'll see' backs up what Shams has been saying this entire summer, which is that he might be more open-minded than he was in the past. And I would say the same thing, ‘Probably Milwaukee, but we'll see.' And now I can quote Giannis on that, thank you very much.”

A look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on future with the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the Bucks adding Myles Turner via free agency, there is no doubt an effort by the team to keep Antetokounmpo motivated in playing for them. The original comments would stem from a video with popular livestreamer “IShowSpeed,” where he asked if the star is staying in Milwaukee, leading to the viral statement.

“Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo said.

While it could be absolutely nothing and have no context on the situation, there's no denying the speculation arising from it and how Shams Charania's original report on the forward being “open-minded” about a future away from the team is prevalent.

“The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, league sources told ESPN,” Charania wrote.

At any rate, Milwaukee is looking to improve, hopefully with the 30-year-old on the roster, as last season they had a 48-34, which put them fourth in the Eastern Conference. The team would suffer a first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Playoffs.

