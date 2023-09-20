St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson has not seen action since the second week of August, and he will not see action until the 2024 MLB season after he went under the knife on Tuesday to repair a lower-body injury. Cards manager Oli Marmol has provided a key update on Carlson's injury afterward, per John Denton of MLB.com.

“STLCards manager Oli Marmol said OF Dylan Carlson underwent successful surgery on his left ankle on Tuesday in Charlotte. Marmol said doctors removed the bone spurs in the ankle and that Carlson should be ready for the start of Spring Training.”

Carlson hurt his ankle back in May, causing him to land on the injured list. He later suffered an oblique injury in August while his ankle issues flared up again. That lower-body injury seemingly never went away, leading to a decision to have surgery. The hope for Carlson and the Cardinals is that he will be able to make a full recovery as soon as possible– or at least in time for Spring Training in 2024.

The 24-year-old Dylan Carlson was the subject of trade rumors heading into the last trade deadline, with many linking him to the New York Yankees. No trade happened involving him, though. Carlson is a controllable asset with three more years of arbitration eligibility after 2023 — or until 2026.

With his season done, Carlson concludes his 2023 campaign with a .219 batting average to go with a .318 OBP and a .333 slugging percentage. He hit five homers with 27 RBIs across 219 at-bats this year.