Former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim stepped away from his role last season due to health reasons, permanently departed the team after an abysmal 4-13 season, and has remained out of the football spotlight until he joined the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast to discuss various topics including the state of a DeAndre Hopkins trade.

Keim spoke candidly about how difficult it will be to trade the star receiver before the start of the season. He says the 30-year-olds current contract is probably the biggest hindrance to getting a great return.

“Here’s the problem: The problem is his current contract,” Keim said to Long. “Hop was his own agent, and I can tell you that wasn’t the easiest (negotiation) in the world. Between him and Larry Fitzgerald, that put all the grey on my beard.”

Hopkins self-negotiated his current contract with Keim, and as he’s hired his lawyer as an agent, it seems clear he will need to rework his contract in 2023, according to Arizonasports.com.

“They’re probably going to have to come to understand that they’re probably not going to get as much as they would if he was a younger player or his contract was considerably lower, where you could get him for a second-round (pick),” Keim explained. “It could end up being a second or third-day draft pick to really get it done. Probably (need to) get a new deal done.”

Steve Keim spent 25 years at the helm in Arizona, and spoke about the intricacies of the position.

“After 25 years of working for the same organization…it’s a long process, not only in the positions (I was in), the stress of moving up the ladder and having goals and aspirations, but then when you get into that chair, things are a lot different,” he said.

“There’s no manual you sit down at your desk to read, here’s how to be a GM.”

New general manager Monti Ossenfort certainly has his work cut out for him trying to trade DeAndre Hopkins as the Cardinals look to bounce back in 2023.