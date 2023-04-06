Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the Arizona Cardinals struggling under Kyler Murray, the quarterback has taken flak from all around the NFL. However, the latest person to critique Murray happens to be his former general manager with the Cardinals.

Steve Keim was Arizona’s GM from 2013-2022. He oversaw the Cardinals taking Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft. But after stepping down from his position, Keim highlighted some fatal flaws he thinks the Cardinals have with Murray at QB, via Chris Long’s Green Light podcast.

For our discussion of the biggest NFL Draft regrets of all time, listen below:

“Does he know what Peyton Manning and Tom Brady know what it takes to be great? No,” Keim said. “Does he work? He does work. I think it’s just that side of the game – the film study, the attention to detail part – that he can continue to improve on and I think he will.”

The Cardinals signed Murray to a five-year extension in 2022. Originally, there was a clause in the contract that locked Murray into a certain amount of study hours a week. When that clause leaked, there was an uproar with many feeling it was unfair to Murray. But to Keim, who signed off on the extension, it was necessary to help Murray succeed.

Kyler Murray holds a 25-31-1 record as a starter. The Cardinals have reached the postseason one time since 2019 and were knocked out in the Wild Card round. While Murray has two Pro Bowls to his name, Arizona is searching for playoff success.

To get there, Steve Keim thinks Murray needs to improve his mental preparedness. But he doesn’t think it’s impossible. Keim still believes in Murray and thinks he can turn things around.

“Kyler’s a proud guy,” Keim said. “He doesn’t want to lose and he doesn’t want to let people down. I think his best ball is ahead of him.”