Not much has gone right for the St. Louis Cardinals this season, as their 33-46 record is good for last place in the awful National League Central. That trend continued in the Cardinals' latest loss to the Houston Astros, in which they gave up five runs in the eighth inning to go from up 7-5 to down 10-7, which was the final score of the game. The main culprit in this loss was Giovanny Gallegos.

Gallegos came on in the eighth inning looking to protect St. Louis' two run lead, but ended up allowing five runs to come across the plate, with Jose Altuve's three-run home run being the deciding blow. After the loss, Gallegos opened up on his rough outing that led to yet another discouraging loss for the Cardinals.

Gallegos says he's "frustrated" and "sad" after surrendering the #STLCards' lead in the eighth inning: "I felt like I failed my teammates." pic.twitter.com/KV2Og7NJ6L — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) June 29, 2023

Giovanny Gallegos was supposed to be one of the more reliable options at the back of the Cardinals bullpen, but has now seen his ERA balloon up to 4.83 after this ugly outing. St. Louis would have had a chance to sweep the Astros on Thursday if they had won this game, which would have been a great momentum boost for them, but instead, they crumbled once again.

This is just another low-point in a season that has been full of them for St. Louis. However, given that they play in one of the worst divisions in the MLB, they still have time to turn things around. However, now that we are past the halfway mark of the campaign, that time is running out for the Cardinals, and they can't afford many more crushing losses like this if they want to salvage their season.