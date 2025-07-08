The Oklahoma football team picked up a nice win on the recruiting trail on Monday as four-star tight end Tyler Ruxer announced his commitment to the Sooners. Ruxer was getting heavy attention from Duke and West Virgina, and both of those programs gave Oklahoma a run for its money. However, head coach Brent Venables and the rest of the coaching staff found a way to lock in a commitment. The Sooners needed this commitment, and they got it.

“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Tyler Ruxer has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 220 TE from Lincoln City, IN chose the Sooners over Duke & WVU, He is Rivals’ No. 9 TE in the ’26 Class.”

Tyler Ruxer had a message for Oklahoma football fans upon his commitment to the program:

“Norman let’s get it,” he said. “BOOMER SOONER!!!”

Ruxer is a four-star recruit on Rivals, but according to 247Sports, he is a three-star. He is the #489 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #25 TE and the #3 player in the state of Indiana. Ruxer had a lot of good options for college, but Oklahoma ended up being the right fit.

The Oklahoma football team needed this commitment as it is off to a bit of a slow start recruiting the 2026 class. After landing Tyler Ruxer, the Sooners now have the #32 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Oklahoma has landed commitments from 15 commits. So far, the program has landed zero five-stars, six four-stars and nine three-stars. This class isn't in an awful spot, but work needs to be done if the Sooners want to compete with the best teams in the SEC.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables is entering a crucial time in his tenure with the program as he needs to lead this team to success. He had one good year with the Sooners back in 2023, but year one in the SEC was ugly. Venables brought in a lot of talented transfers this offseason, so the team is expected to be better. In order to set the program up for long term success, Venables has to do a good job recruiting the high school level as well.