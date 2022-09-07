J.J. Watt gets worrying injury update ahead of Cardinals Week 1

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kill Kingsbury revealed that J.J. Watt is day-to-day with a calf injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also reported that Watt missed the Cardinals’ Wednesday practice.

The Cardinals are hoping for a strong season following last year’s early postseason exit. Watt is still a reliable defensive contributor who features incredible leadership skills. He understands what it takes to win and wants to help the Cardinals reach new heights in 2022. However, his health will be one of Arizona’s main priorities.

J.J. Watt recently discussed the Cardinals 2021 late season collapse.

“I think the first thing is injuries,” Watt told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “We have to stay healthy. We’re 7–0 and I go down, Kyler [Murray] goes down, Hop [DeAndre Hopkins] goes down for a bit. You start to lose some very important pieces to the team, that’s going to hurt you.”

Injuries have played a major role in limiting Arizona’s success. J.J. Watt added how the Cardinals can overcome their injury issues.

“Also from a leadership standpoint, just being able to handle that adversity, having different guys out there and being able to say, It’s all right, we got this. The handling of adversity and the maturity of the team, to be able to go through a difficult stretch of a game, or even if it’s a difficult week or two, to be able to handle that. … That’s something that definitely, as the leadership of this team, we’re working on.”

J.J. Watt is prepared to face this injury head-on. He has the right mindset and will do everything in his power to get back on the field as soon as possible.