J.J. Watt injury update gives hope to Cardinals defense vs. Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals’ defense could soon gain a major boost with the return of J.J. Watt.

Due to a calf injury, Watt was held out of the Cardinals’ home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also missed practice on Wednesday.

But on Thursday, Watt made his way back to the field. While he was limited during practice, it is a good sign that he was out there.

All who were DNP Wednesday for #Raiders missed practice again today. TE Zach Ertz (calf) and JJ Watt (calf) return to practice for #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/KfCmxHNhC9 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 15, 2022

According to Watt, there is even a chance that he makes his debut on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While speaking with reporters, Watt pointed at a potential return in week 2. According to Cardinals writer Darren Urban, Watt stated that he could imagine playing against the Raiders. He was also sure to note that he felt good at practice.

The Cardinals’ defense struggled heavily in the first game of the season. They were taken down 44-21, while not being able to stop the Chiefs’ offense.

Having J.J. Watt back in the mix could be just what this unit needs. At 33 years old, Watt has put together one of the greatest defensive resumes of all time. The three-time defensive player of the year is also a five-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro.

His on-the-field accolades are just as impressive as his off-the-field. While appearing in 135 career games, Watt has recorded 547 total tackles, 177 tackles for loss, and 102 career sacks.

The Cardinals’ offense could also get back an important piece in tight end Zach Ertz.

In week 1, Ertz recorded two receptions for 14 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately for this Cardinals offense, Ertz missed Wednesday’s practice due to a calf injury. But on Thursday, the veteran tight end was a full participant in practice.

If both Zach Ertz and J.J. Watt could make an appearance on Sunday, this team could be in a good spot.