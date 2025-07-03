The 2026 NFL Draft is still a season away, but for a franchise like the Denver Broncos, who are looking to build around their franchise quarterback Bo Nix to make a real run searching for foundational talent, early scouting is essential. The Broncos must focus on blue-chip prospects at premium positions, especially on defense and at wide receiver, to accelerate their return to contention. Here are three prospects the Broncos should be monitoring closely as the 2025 college football season unfolds.

Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker, Texas

Anthony Hill Jr. is the type of defensive playmaker who can transform a unit overnight. Hailing from Denton, Texas, Hill arrived at the University of Texas as a consensus five-star recruit and immediately lived up to the hype. His freshman campaign saw him earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors, but it was his sophomore season that truly put him on the national radar. In 2024, Hill racked up 107 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks, anchoring a Longhorns defense that made a deep College Football Playoff run. His performance against Oklahoma, where he tallied 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks, was a showcase of his ability to take over games in big moments.

Hill’s game is defined by his rare blend of sideline-to-sideline speed, physicality, and football intelligence. He possesses the lateral quickness to cover ground like a safety, but with the hitting power of a traditional middle linebacker. His instincts allow him to diagnose plays rapidly, and he’s a force both as a blitzer and in run support. Hill’s versatility is a major asset; he can play as a true MIKE linebacker or slide to WILL in certain alignments, and his ability to impact the game at all three levels makes him a fit for any modern NFL defense.

For the Broncos, who have struggled to find a true difference-maker at linebacker since the days of Von Miller, Hill represents a potential cornerstone. His high motor, leadership qualities, and proven production against top competition suggest he could step in and immediately elevate Denver’s defense. If he continues to refine his man coverage skills and block-shedding technique, Hill could be one of the first defenders off the board in 2026, and a player the Broncos cannot afford to overlook.

Peter Woods, Defensive Tackle, Clemson

Interior defensive line play is often overlooked in draft discussions, but the best NFL defenses are built from the inside out. Peter Woods, Clemson’s disruptive defensive tackle, is a name that should be circled on every Broncos scout’s list. Woods was a dominant force in high school, earning MaxPreps All-American honors and Alabama Player of the Year recognition before arriving at Clemson as a top-10 national recruit. Since then, he’s lived up to his billing, showcasing a rare combination of explosiveness, power, and technical refinement.

For Denver, whose defensive line has lacked interior dominance in recent years, Woods could be a game-changer. His ability to collapse the pocket from the inside would free up edge rushers and help shore up a run defense that has been inconsistent. Woods’ versatility, he can play anywhere from 3-technique to outside edge, would give the Broncos flexibility in their front alignments. If he continues to develop his pass-rush arsenal and maintains his production against top-tier competition, Woods could be a top-15 pick and a foundational piece for Denver’s defensive rebuild.

Denzel Boston, Wide Receiver, Washington

While the Broncos have invested in young receivers, the search for a true No. 1 target remains ongoing. Denzel Boston, Washington’s rising star, is a prospect who could fill that void. At 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, Boston brings a rare blend of size, body control, and playmaking ability to the position. After waiting his turn behind a talented group of Huskies receivers, Boston broke out in 2024 with 64 receptions for 834 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as a go-to weapon in Washington’s high-octane offense.

For the Broncos, Boston’s skill set would complement their current receiving corps and provide a reliable target for whoever is under center in 2026. His combination of size, toughness, and route-running polish suggests he could develop into a true WR1 at the next level. If he continues to build on his breakout campaign and refines his route tree, Boston could be one of the first receivers off the board in 2026, and a player Denver should be watching closely.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a year away, but for the Denver Broncos, the process of identifying future stars starts now. Anthony Hill Jr., Peter Woods, and Denzel Boston each offer the kind of high-upside talent that could reshape the franchise’s fortunes. As the college football season unfolds, these are the prospects Denver must monitor with keen interest.