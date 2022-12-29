By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt admitted there will always be a part of him that’s going to be frustrated by the fact that he never won a Super Bowl in his 12 years in the NFL, but he emphasized he’s not focusing on the negatives of his career.

Instead, Watt pointed out that he’s already lucky enough to fulfill a dream that many others couldn’t. That, for him, is something he wouldn’t exchange for anything else.

The Cardinals star shared as much in his first press conference after revealing that he is retiring at the end of the season. The Cardinals missed out on the playoffs this 2022, but Watt remains thankful for the opportunity to have played for the team and spend his last two seasons with them. Prior to joining the Cards in 2020, Watt spent his first 10 seasons in the league with the Houston Texans.

“It’s extremely tough. That’s definitely something that I’ve wrestled with in trying to put perspective on my career. Because there’s certainly a huge part of me that’s going to be sad, disappointed and frustrated that I could never get a championship. That was heavy on me for a very long time, but then I also was given perspective at point to say, look back and think about if you were a child what you accomplished and if you’d be proud of it and if you’d be thankful for it,” Watt shared, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.