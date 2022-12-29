By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

JJ Watt’s decision to retire at the end of the 2022 season shocked the whole NFL world. After all, he is only 33 years old and still playing some of the best football of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. However, there is a good reason why the star defensive end decided to call it a career now.

Speaking to reporters during his press conference on Wednesday, Watt admitted that playing in the NFL and going through all the routines and up-and-downs of the season have started to weigh on him. He added that he has known for a while now that it’s his last season in the league, meaning he has really thought about it and didn’t rush his decision.

“I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time. It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy,” Watt said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Watt also shared that his heart scare early in the season also played some role in his decision, though he revealed that all the losing has been tough for him as well. The Cardinals failed to qualify for the playoffs this 2022, tallying a 4-11 record with two weeks to play.