Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have just performed a miracle. Down by 20 at the half against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 2, the Cardinals dug deep and found a way to battle back from that massive deficit to come away with a 29-23 overtime victory — their first win of the season. That win also extended the undefeated streak of the Cardinals on the road as an underdog and at the same time, pulled off a feat not seen in over four decades.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Each of the last SEVEN times Arizona has been a road underdog, it has won the game outright. That is tied with 1980-81 Seattle for the longest win streak as a road underdog in the Super Bowl era.”

That streak looked like it was really going to end Sunday, as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals couldn’t do anything right on both ends of the field in the first half against the Raiders. But it was a completely different story in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter when they scored two touchdowns, including one off a Kyler Murray run, and completed a two-point conversion try to force overtime. In the overtime, Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy recovered a lost fumble by Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and took it to the house to give Arizona an improbable victory that probably also saved the team’s season.

The Cardinals will look to sustain their momentum and stitch together two wins in a row when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams at home in Week 3.