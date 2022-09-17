NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 action in the Sin City. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cardinals-Raiders prediction and pick.

Let’s face it, the Cardinals got whopped against the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21 in Week 1. Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in the win and tore the Cardinals’ defense apart. Luckily for the Cardinals, the Rams and 49ers are also (0-1) on the season. The road to glory is still months away and there is plenty of time for the Red Birds to get back on track.

Las Vegas played a close AFC West game against the Chargers in Week 1 but couldn’t get the comeback win. Derek Carr threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. The Raiders will now play their home opener and hope to get back on track as well. The Raiders are currently the favorite at home.

Here are the Cardinals-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Raiders Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +5.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-114)

Under: 51.5 (-106)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have a lot of work to do if they want to be the same playoff team they were a year ago. Despite the blowout, they still managed to find the endzone three times which was better than a handful of teams out there. Kyler Murray didn’t play great but still threw two touchdown passes with one being to new weapon Marquise Hollywood Brown. Brown caught four passes off of six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown. Brown will need to be more involved if the Cardinals want to be successful.

The run game was nonexistent. James Conner ran the ball 10 times for 26 yards. The team finished with over 100 yards but that is only because Murray and backup Trace McSorley ran the ball for a combined 49 yards. Without DeAndre Hopkins, the offense isn’t at full strength. However, with Murray, Conner, Brown, A.J. Green, and Zach Ertz, there is no excuse. Second-year receiver Greg Dortch out of Wake Forest actually led the team in receiving with seven catches for 63 yards.

The defense couldn’t stop the Chiefs and it won’t get any easier with the Raiders’ offense. DeVante Adams caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a TD against the Los Angeles Chargers. He was really the whole offense that game but the point still stands, they have a huge task in front of them. Arizona must contain Adams and Hunter Renfrow if they want a chance to keep this game close. Tight end Darren Waller caught four passes for 79 yards in the loss. That is a difficult trio and one that will have to be contained if the Cardinals want to cover this spread.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Vegas has a good chance to bounce back both offensively and defensively against Arizona. They should feel confident about the offensive game plan after the Cards’ allowed 44 points. Adams and Waller should have a field day but Derek Carr needs to take care of the ball more, first and foremost. Carr’s three interceptions were a career-high and his reasoning for it was that he was overconfident. I would be also if I had Adams, Waller, and Renfrow to throw to. Renfrow should be involved more this game as they face a defense that allowed 360 passing yards.

The defense will need to contain Murray as best they can. Murray can escape the pocket and create plays as well as anyone from the run. With his size and speed, the Raiders could be running around like they are trying to catch a chicken. This will be a completely different approach compared to the last game when facing Justin Herbert and the Bolts’ offense. Murray and Herbert are two different styles of QBs and so the Raiders must do a great job of not letting Murray escape the pocket.

Time management is also an important factor and that can be said for both teams. Whoever controls the clock leaves the opposing offense on the sideline.

Final Cardinals-Raiders Prediction & Pick

This is a tricky pick to make. Neither side played very well in Week 1 and I think this should be a close game. Vegas is favored by a touchdown which I think is too much. Take the Cardinals to cover this spread on the road in Sin City. This game also seems like it would be a high-scoring affair. The over at 51.5 is a great pick to make as well with the offensive firepower.

Final Cardinals-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Cardinals +5.5 (-110); Over 51.5 (-114)