The St. Louis Cardinals are having a blast right now. After sitting in the middle of the pack for most of the season, the team has blasted their way into title contender status. A big part of their success is because of the efforts of both the young guns and the veterans. From Lars Nootbaar to Albert Pujols, everyone is contributing to the win column.

On Saturday, it was Albert Pujols’ time to shine, as he continued his chase 700 regular season home runs. The Cardinals legend smacked his 696th homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates. As Pujols was starting to round the bases, Lars Nootbaar had an… interesting prop he used to celebrate. (via r/NFL)

How in the world did a pepper grinder make its way to the Cardinals dugout? Well, according to a comment on the Reddit post linked above, Lars Nootbaar recently celebrated his birthday with his St. Louis teammates. Along the way… they picked up the pepper grinder, which was fitting considering that this was their mini-celebration of choice.

Nootbaar has been a breath of fresh air for Cardinals fans, and it’s not just because of his hilarity off the field. The young outfielder has been spectacular for the team, as he provides great defense and hitting for the team. He’s their designated hype-man, but he’s more than capable of creating his own hype when the team needs him to.

As for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals legend is chasing history in the final weeks of the his MLB regular season career. Only three people in league history have hit over 700 home runs in their career: Albert Pujols is looking to join them. With the way he’s been hitting as of late, there’s a good chance he’ll do just that.