Masyn Winn proved he is the St. Louis Cardinals shortstop of the present and future in 2024. As he prepares to double down on his success, Winn has a lofty goal in mind.

The infielder wants to steal at least 30 bases in 2025. Winn has been working in Jupiter, Florida with a track coach in an effort to follow through on his prediction, via John Denton of MLB.com.

“I didn't take as many bags as I wanted last year,” Winn admitted. “I want to take 30-40 stolen bases, if possible.”

Over 150 games in 2024, Winn hit .267 with 15 home runs, 57 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He was tied for second on the team in stolen bases, but he clearly wants more. His home runs put him fifth on the team, but with Paul Goldschmidt gone and Nolan Arenado soon to follow, Winn's ranking will only go up in 2025. If he can put all the pieces together, the shortstop has the potential to reach the 20/20 plateau.

When it comes solely to stolen bases, Winn's time in the minor leagues showed he has the speed to up his number. He stole 92 total bags over his three years in the minor leagues. In 2021, Winn had 32 stolen bases. In 2022, he grabbed another 43. The infielder has seen his power numbers go up, limiting his stolen base output a tad. But Winn is now committed to finding a way to balance both attributes.

He'll be taking on a much bigger role in 2025. With Goldschmidt and inevitably Arenado leaving, St. Louis' infield is going to look barren. After battling through the rookie wall, Masyn Winn must now step up and become a true leader in the infield.

As he gets acclimated to that leadership role, Winn is focused on improving on the field. He's shown he can handle a full season's workload. Now, the shortstop wants to get to work and prove he can be a stolen base demon in the major leagues.