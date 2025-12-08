A strong win on the scoreboard wasn’t the only thing heating up inside FedExForum on Sunday night. During the Memphis Grizzlies’ dominant 119-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, a tense moment between Ja Morant and Blazers forward Deni Avdija briefly shifted attention away from the score and toward the intensity boiling on the court.

The incident unfolded midway through the third quarter when Avdija and Grizzlies Cedric Coward collided while battling for a loose ball. Avdija appeared to trip Cedric Coward, sending him to the floor, an action Memphis players felt was unnecessary.

Morant, who has been visibly energized and vocal in recent games, wasted no time stepping into Avdija’s space and confronting him face-to-face.

Deni Advija tripped Coward and Ja Morant confronted him 👀 pic.twitter.com/PrPkKgrVOC — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 8, 2025

Both players exchanged words as teammates rushed in to separate them. The crowd erupted, and officials quickly diffused the situation before it escalated further.

No technical fouls were assessed, but the moment injected even more physicality into an already intense matchup.

On the court, the Grizzlies handled business decisively, improving to 11-13 as they push toward climbing back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Santi Aldama led the way with 22 points, while rookie Jaylen Wells and Caldwell-Pope each added 17. Memphis built early momentum and never allowed Portland to recover.

Meanwhile, Portland, now searching for consistency amid injuries and lineup adjustments, was led by Jerami Grant’s 21 points.

Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe each finished with 17, though Avdija’s impressive streak of five straight games with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists came to an end.

As for the heated exchange, Morant downplayed it postgame, calling it “just basketball energy.” Still, the message was clear: Memphis isn’t backing down from physical play or competitive fire.

With momentum building and Morant injecting swagger back into the lineup, the Grizzlies now turn their focus toward sustaining this edge, on the court and in the standings.

Their next challenge? Carrying this intensity into a tough upcoming stretch that could define their season.