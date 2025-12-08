The Detroit Tigers are one of the teams to watch at MLB Winter Meetings for one big reason. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal could be on the trade block as he approaches free agency. After two consecutive Cy Young awards, Skubal would be one of the biggest names traded in recent memory. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal not only urges Detroit not to trade him, but to go all-in on 2026.

“If the Detroit Tigers want to keep Tarik Skubal, president of baseball operations Scott Harris can’t stay in his preferred risk-averse mode. No more threading the needle. No more playing for tomorrow. If you’re keeping Skubal, you’re trying to win the World Series. So, take your best shot,” Rosenthal wrote.

The Tigers have made the playoffs in the last two seasons, falling short in the ALDS both years. Rosenthal lays out the moves they could make to make the most of Skubal's last season before free agency.

“The Tigers did make a big push for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman last offseason, offering him a six-year, $171.5 million contract. Bregman instead chose a three-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs from the Boston Red Sox, and is now a free agent again, albeit one year older entering his age 32 season,” Rosenthal wrote.

He also pitched shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and starting pitcher Framber Valdez as potential targets for the Tigers. Jack Flaherty opted into his contract, but did not have a season worthy of a number-two starter. Despite their playoff appearance and beating the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card Series, there are improvements to be made.

The Tigers are bringing back a lot of their offensive core, especially after Gleyber Torres accepted the qualifying offer. There are high hopes in Detroit for the 2026 season, but Skubal has to be on the mound for those expectations to be reached.