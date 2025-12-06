The St. Louis Cardinals have added right-handed reliever Zak Kent to their organization, claiming him off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians, the club announced on Friday. The move fills a spot on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster, bringing it to 39 and ensuring the team can fully participate in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft at the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Kent made his Major League debut with Cleveland in 2025 after six seasons in the minor leagues. In his first MLB action, he appeared in 12 games out of the Guardians’ bullpen, logging 17⅔ innings with a 1-0 record and a 4.58 ERA. Over that span, the 27-year-old struck out 16 batters while walking eight, resulting in a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His fastball averaged 92.6 mph, complemented by a low-usage sinker at 93.6 mph, while his slider and curveball, both considered plus breaking pitches, were his primary weapons.

Kent relied heavily on his slider this past season, using it 39% of the time and holding opponents to a .138 batting average with eight strikeouts, according to Baseball Savant. However, his sub-par fastball velocity and inconsistent command have been notable weaknesses.

Article Continues Below

In the minors, Kent pitched 38 innings across 34 Triple-A appearances with a 2.84 ERA. He struck out 50 batters and walked 21, showing the swing-and-miss potential that St. Louis hopes to harness. The Texas Rangers originally selected him in the ninth round in 2019, and Cleveland acquired him via trade in March 2024.

Kent is out of minor league options but is eligible for a fourth option year, meaning St. Louis could keep him in the majors out of Spring Training or attempt to send him down through waivers. He will compete for a bullpen spot in 2026 alongside Richard Fitts, Gordon Graceffo, Andre Granillo, Nick Raquet, and Chris Roycroft, with additional openings possible if JoJo Romero is traded. Romero recorded eight saves in nine chances and a 2.07 ERA over 65 appearances in 2025, and he is eligible for salary arbitration this winter.

The acquisition of Kent fits the Cardinals’ broader strategy under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, along with assistant GM Rob Cerfolio and director of player development Larry Day. Both Cerfolio and Day spent multiple years with Cleveland and were likely influential in identifying Kent as a potential bullpen asset. This addition comes in the wake of the team trading veteran right-hander Sonny Gray and exploring options for other players.