Major League Baseball is currently looking into the conduct of veteran umpire C.B. Bucknor after he refused to shake hands with St. Louis Cardinals head coach Oliver Marmol ahead of a spring training game yesterday.

Marmol did not take kindly to Bucknor’s actions–or lack thereof–after the game.

“I don’t think he’s good at his job, and it just shows a lack of class as a man,” Marmol said.

“We are aware of Mr. Marmol’s comments, and the matter is under review,” a spokesperson for the MLB told ESPN.

Bucknor and Marmol clashed last season when the Cardinals manager went to argue a third-strike call on Nolan Arenado. According to ESPN, Marmol told Bucknor, who has been an umpire since 1996, his time was “up” in the league. Bucknor reportedly pushed back at Marmol, who is 36 years old, that he just got to the MLB and didn’t have the right to speak to Bucknor that way.

The incident with Bucknor and Marmol came after newly-signed catcher Wilson Contreras took a shot at his old team. After he revealed earlier in the offseason he was low-balled by the Chicago Cubs this offseason and moved on to St. Louis, Contreras was asked about the differences between the Cubs and Cardinals.

“For me, I like this better. It’s a better organization. Old school way, which I love it,” Contreras said yesterday. “Ever since I got here it’s been everything just one way. The Cardinal way.”

The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Cubs early in May.