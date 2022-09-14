MLB to use specially marked baseballs for Albert Pujols’ historic 700th home run

Albert Pujols just needs three more home runs to become a member of one of the most exclusive statistical clubs in sports. Reaching 700 career home runs in the last season of the St. Louis Cardinals legend’s career would be phenomenal. Only three players ever in the history of Major League Baseball have ever hit 700 dingers, so what Albert Pujols is about to accomplish is something that usually passes a generation without even happening.

That is also why MLB will be using specially marked balls that will only be used during his at-bats and when he is only a home run away from getting to 700.

Via Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

“About as major a milestone as this sport has ever seen,” said Michael Posner, the senior director of authentication and memorabilia for Major League Baseball. “It’s not about putting the value on something. This is a part of history that we will never forget. Authentication is about capturing that moment and recording it and 100% certainty that we know this is the ball.”

The Cardinals only have 20 games left on their schedule, so time is a bit of a challenge for Albert Pujols, who already said that he will retire by the end of the 2022 MLB season whether he gets to 700 home runs or not. So far in the month of September, Albert Pujols has three home runs and eight RBI. He recently jacked a home run in back-to-back games against the Pittsburgh Pirates but did not have one Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.