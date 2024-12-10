The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado are in the midst of preparing for a potential trade. However, there's a major caveat involved for Arenado. Although he has a no-trade clause, his agent said via Katie Woo of The Athletic on X, “The Cardinals are motivated (to trade). Nolan is willing to strongly consider it … but he's not going to go just anywhere.”



She also added that Arenado's agent wants him to go to “A team that he thinks is going to win now and consistently for the remainder of his career.” After Arenado spent the first eight seasons with the Colorado Rockies, he was traded to the Cardinals in an attempt to win. After they secured Paul Goldschmidt, the window of winning opened vastly for Arenado.



Unfortunately, after posting a 93-69 record in 2022, they were unable to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card round. The Phillies won both games of that series and put a stamp on an underwhelming season for St. Louis. The Cardinals have not reached the postseason since, finishing in last in 2023 before missing out with an 83-79 record in 2024.

Who could Nolan Arenado want to go to from the Cardinals?

A team that could target Arenado would be the New York Yankees. After they missed out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, they could be desperate for another stay to enter The Bronx. Arenado could replace Oswaldo Cabrera at third base and put in an established silver slugger and gold glover at the position. Furthermore, it could add more depth to the Yankees lineup.



Losing Soto hurts like crazy, but Arenado is still a premier hitter. Not to mention, batting in front of or behind Aaron Judge could do wonders for him. Plus, Yankee Stadium is an easy ballpark to whack home runs in. Plus, the Arenado trade rumors have intensified after team president John Mozeliak guaranteed his departure. Regardless, he has full control of where he wants to go, thanks to the no-trade clause.