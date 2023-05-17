A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado can’t stop hitting home runs all of a sudden.

After making just a total of two home runs in the entire month of April, Nolan Arenado now has a total of six homers in May alone, thanks in large part to his ongoing HR streak. Arenado extended his home run streak to five games after lifting another one in the second inning of Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

Nolan Arenado has gone deep in five consecutive games!pic.twitter.com/r4G4SnKNu1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 17, 2023

That Nolan Arenado went 394 feet deep and also tied the game at 1-1. The 32-year-old Arenado warmed up in this series on Monday when he launched a three-run home run right in the very first inning. That set the tone right for the Cardinals’ offense that buried the Brewers in an 18-1 victory. Nolan Arenado finished that game 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Arenado hasn’t been the most powerful hitter in baseball this season, as he entered Tuesday’s game just in the 32nd percentile of average exit velocity and 30th in hard hit percentage, but he’s definitely getting some serious work done at the plate of late. Sustaining his current form and extending his home run streak are going to be tough, as regression is inevitable in the big leagues, but the Cardinals will continue to ride the hot hands of Arenado.

As of this writing, Nolan Arenado is slashing .267/.309/.448 with eight home runs and 31 RBI so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Arenado has hit at least 30 home runs in each of his last two seasons.