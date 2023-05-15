Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals have struggled in 2023. Arenado, an MVP finalist in 2022, has shockingly stumbled out of the gates for St. Louis. The Cardinals, however, are fresh off a sweep over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Arenado led the charge during the series, seemingly heating up. The Cardinals’ star third baseman recently addressed his difficult season and revealed the reason he’s endured trouble in 2023, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Arenado stated he’s been dealing with “dead hands” at the plate, per Woo.

“I’m just trying to sync up my legs and upper body at the same time,” Arenado said. “I felt like my legs were getting better, but my upper body still wasn’t synced up. When I was hitting, up until this series (vs. Red Sox), there wasn’t a whole lot of rhythm (with my hands). That was causing me to have trouble staying inside the ball, driving the ball consistently.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nolan Arenado’s season numbers still are a far cry from his typical production. He’s now hitting .256/.302/.406 with a .709 OPS in 2023. Perhaps, though, he may be on the verge of a hot streak. Arenado homered in each game versus the Red Sox over the weekend, adding seven hits and seven RBI during the three-game span.

In addition to Nolan Arenado finding his groove, the Cardinals are beginning to play a consistent brand of baseball. They have won six of their past seven games heading into Monday.

St. Louis still has a long way to go following their disastrous start to the year. However, the Cardinals are trending in a positive direction.