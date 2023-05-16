The St. Louis Cardinals took game one of this NL Central clash with the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cardinals prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Cardinals have now won four straight games with Nolan Arenado hitting a home run in his fourth straight game. The Cardinals have won seven of their last eight games, and yesterday was a massive 18-1 victory. For the Brewers, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta gave up six runs in 5.1 innings, but the Brewers were still in it until Bryse Wilson gave up another two and Gus Varland gave up nine runs as the Cardinals blew out the Brewers. The Brewers are still in first place in the Central though, holding a one-game lead over the Pirates. The injuries are starting to pile up for the Brewers as they try to hold onto their division lead.

Here are the Brewers-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cardinals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-138)

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals

TV: BSWI/SWMW

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have not been the underdog in games very much this year. In their 41 games so far this year, they have only been the underdog 15 times. In those games, they have won straight up in eight of them and covered the spread in nine of those games. For the Brewers, the biggest issue as of late has been offensive consistency. They are just 5-5 in their last ten. In the five losses, they have scored just nine runs. In the five wins, they scored 34. The same can be said about their pitching. In the five losses, they have given up 42 runs, while only giving up 16 in the victories.

The Brewers will match up against Jordan Montgomery today, which should be good for some of their line-ups. Wilson Contreas is hitting just .171 in May so far, but this year against left-handed pitching he is hitting .303. Contreas also has two home runs and four RBIs against lefties on the season. Furthermore, Contreas has hit .400 against Montgomery, so this could be a good spot for him to break out of his slump. Rowdy Tellez could also benefit. He is hitting .275 this month and is on a five-game hitting streak. On the season, Tellez is hitting .273 against left-handed pitching, although he does have just one hit in six at-bats against Montgomery.

On the hill, today for the Brewers will be Wade Miley. Miley is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA this year. He has done a solid job of keeping guys off of base, with a 1.12 WHIP in 40 innings of work. His last start was the worst of the year for him. He gave up seven runs and three home runs in just six innings of work against the Dodgers. In the six starts combined before that Miley had only given up nine runs and two home runs in 34 innings.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals have found their offensive groove as of late. They have won seven of their last ten games and scored plenty of runs in the process. They have scored 73 runs in their last ten games. Even in their losses, they have been scoring. The Cardinals’ lowest-scoring output in the last ten was three runs, and it resulted in a win. In the losses, they have scored four or five runs in each.

Nolan Arenado has been a major part of that. Not only has he hit a home run in four straight games, but he is also hitting .320 on the month with five home runs and 16 RBIs. Even better, the Cardinals get to face a lefty today in Wade Miley. Arenado has hit .281 against left-handed pitching so far this year, with three home runs and eight runs batted in. Since 2018, Arenado has also gotten the best of Miley. He is hitting .417 against him with an RBI. Also torching Miley in that time has been Paul Goldschmidt. He is also hitting .417 since 2018 against Miley. He has two home runs and three runs batted in against him as well. Goldschmidt is also hot. He is hitting .345 on the month with three home runs and nine RBIs.

The Cardinals are sending Jordan Montgomery to the mound today. This year he is 2-5 with a 4.11 ERA. The Cardinals have lost the last six games he has started, but in four of them, he gave up two or fewer runs in six innings of work. He has faced the Brewers already this year, going seven innings, striking out nine, and not giving up a run.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals come into this game hot, and the Brewers have yet to find consistency in their recent stretch of games. Montgomery has not been great in his recent performances but has pitched well against the Brewers this year. Still, the Brewers are unlikely to get blown out two games in a row. They have a solid lineup that can produce. In this one though, Arenado and Goldschmidt stay hot. Montgomery goes six innings and while he gives up a few runs, the Cardinals give him run support. Take the Cardinals in this one.

Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+115)