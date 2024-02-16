The Cardinals expect big things this season from the 2018 first round pick.

The St. Louis Cardinals finished with their worst record in 28 years last season, finishing in last place in the NL Central for the first time in franchise history amid a 71-win campaign. Expectations haven’t changed for 2024 though as the Cardinals have their sights set on a division title, something that will be more attainable if St. Louis' young core takes the next step.

Among that core is second baseman Nolan Gorman who is coming off an impressive sophomore season in the bigs. Another year of development has the Cardinals hoping their 2018 first-round pick can reach the next level this season.

“The way he's prepared this offseason to just get his body right to be in the lineup more often and stay healthy, he's done some meaningful things to make that happen,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “We're expecting a big year out of him. This is a power bat that's scary when he's right.”

Gorman flashed that power last season by clubbing a team-high 27 home runs, more than both Nolan Arenado and then-reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt. He did it in 119 games, which is a number the Cardinals want to see get higher after Gorman had two different stints on the injured list in 2023.

With nearly 800 MLB plate appearances under his belt, Gorman should be in line for a potential All-Star season in 2024. He perhaps highlights a crop of young players St. Louis hopes can mesh well with the veterans on the roster.

Without a clear favorite in the NL Central, the Cardinals have every chance to top the division and reach the playoffs. How well and often Nolan Gorman plays, among other factors, will go a long way in making that a reality.