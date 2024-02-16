Players from both teams aren't too thrilled about the new uniforms

MLB teams are currently training for the upcoming season, and part of the preparations include getting accustomed to the new Nike Vapor Premium Jerseys. Unfortunately, the initial feedback has been nothing short of negative. Two of the teams that have received their batch of uniforms are the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Angels, and both squads' players didn't mince words when giving reviews.

“They look cheap,” an unnamed Cardinals player said.

Another member of the team even compared the new uniforms to those being sold in Walmart.

“I think the last names look really bad honestly. I saw someone on Twitter (who) said this looks like a Walmart jersey.”

In addition, St. Louis pitcher Miles Mikolas complained that the jerseys don't fit the players right, per BND's Jeff Jones.

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency. “They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

Out west in California, Angels outfielder Taylor Ward went straight to the point, criticizing the new uniform's appearance.

“It looks like a replica,” Ward said, via The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt. “It feels kind of like papery. It could be great when you’re out there sweating, it may be breathable. But I haven’t had that opportunity yet to try that out. But from the looks of it, it doesn’t look like a $450 jersey. So far, thumbs down.”

Players from both sides also expressed frustration on how the pants are no longer customizable in size like they were previously. LA pitcher Carlos Estevez, in particular, felt like the pants he wore weren't even his own.

“When I wear my pants, I feel like I’m wearing someone else’s pants,” Estevez lamented.

Fortunately for all parties involved, the season is still months away, which means there's plenty of time to make the necessary adjustments before all the action begins.