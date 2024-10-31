The Arizona Cardinals have had a strange start to the 2024 NFL season. Arizona has had some impressive performances, but also a handful of duds. The Cardinals are 4-4 heading into Week 9 and are still in the mix in the NFC West divisional race. They are having a ton of success on offense thanks to QB Kyler Murray.

Murray is truly the engine that drives the Cardinals on offense. Tackle Paris Johnson Jr. praised Murray with a bold ‘superhuman' take that separates Kyler from other NFL QBs.

“It’s trust in the franchise that we are all going to play hard regardless of who is back there,” Johnson Jr. said on Wednesday via the team’s website. “But when you know you are playing with a franchise guy, one of the best guys in the NFL, the confidence level and excitement level is up. When you know the guy can make the superhuman plays, you know you don’t have to do anything special. I just have to do my job.”

The Cardinals understand that Kyler having the ball in his hands is their best shot of success. It seems that Kyler knows that as well.

“He loves the ball in his hands, as do all great players,” offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said.

Murray seems to be growing into an even stronger QB after early-career questions related to his work ethic and attitude.

Cardinals tackle Jonah Williams returns to practice on Wednesday

Arizona is set to welcome some reinforcements on the offensive line in the near future.

Cardinals tackle Jonah Williams returned to practice on Wednesday.

“Jonah will be out there today,” Gannon said during his Wednesday press conference per Tyler Drake.

Getting Williams back is a huge boost for the Cardinals on offense. Williams suffered a knee injury during the season opener against Buffalo which has sidelined him ever since. He only played 22 offensive snaps before being hurt, so it is a mystery what adding Williams will change for Arizona. At the very least, it should provide more security for Kyler Murray on the right side of the offensive line.

Creating more security in the pocket for Murray could take Arizona's offense to another level. Marvin Harrison Jr. has been good, not great, in his rookie season. However, some weeks he has lacked opportunities because of pressure on Murray. If that changes, and Murray and Harrison Jr. continue to build their rapport, beautiful things could happen for the Cardinals.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 9 matchup against the Bears.