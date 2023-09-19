The 2023 season hasn't been what the St. Louis Cardinals were hoping for. The Cardinals are 67-83 and they are currently in last place in the NL Central. The team entered the season with postseason aspirations, but it's not going to happen this year. St. Louis is three games back of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the standings as both teams look to avoid finishing the season in last place in the division. Despite the disappointing season, Cardinals fans did get something to cheer about on Monday night. St. Louis defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in a 1-0 pitchers duel, and Adam Wainwright picked up his 200th career win in the process. According to Wainwright, praying got him through the game.

“I was living prayer to prayer out there,” Adam Wainwright said according to an article from the St. Louis Post Dispatch. “Not even pitch to pitch, just prayer to prayer.”

Wainwright's Cardinals teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, follows a similar protocol during games: He doesn't stop praying.

“I started to think how cool this would be for Adam and how much we all wanted this,” Paul Goldschmidt said. “So there was a little emotion there. I started praying, trusting in God, and that was what I was going with. … You asked about the prayers, and he’s been doing such an amazing job for so many people and I think that was part of the prayers. Can we just help him out? Glorify him. There have been so many times that Adam has spoken about his faith and helped others and I feel like he was someone who deserved maybe to get one win.”

This season hasn't been a memorable one for the Cardinals, but Monday night was a game that Wainwright will never forget.