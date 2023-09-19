Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The right-hander pitched admirably in the game, spinning seven shutout innings while striking out three and allowing only four hits. The Cardinals ultimately won 1-0. Wainwright revealed the absurd amount of messages he received after reaching victory No. 200 for his career, and shared a heartfelt message in response to all of the support.

Words can’t describe how special last night was for me and my family. Thank you ⁦@Cardinals⁩ nation for making a kid from South Georgia feel at home here all these years. And, thank you to everyone who has sent me messages. I’ll get to em as soon as I can! Love y’all!!! pic.twitter.com/uxQxUpBJpG — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) September 19, 2023

354 messages is a lot to say the least. Wainwright felt the love after this impressive feat.

Cardinals: Adam Wainwright's legendary career

Wainwright's endured a miserable 2023 season. He owns a 7.40 ERA across 101.1 innings pitched. The Cardinals have stuck with him since he's a legend of the organization and this is his final year in the big leagues. The team's willingness to keep Wainwright in the rotation allowed him the opportunity to reach the 200-win mark.

Giving up on Wainwright this season may have been an option if St. Louis was in contention. But they are not, so Wainwright has continued to pitch and displayed he still features the talent to impress at times following Monday's performance.

For his career, he owns a 3.53 ERA and will be a fringe Hall-of-Famer. He finished as an NL Cy Young finalist four times and led the league in innings pitched twice. Wainwright, a three-time All-Star, also helped the Cardinals win two World Series championships.