Cardinals RB James Conner’s status for Week 8 vs. Vikings, revealed

The Arizona Cardinals have officially ruled James Conner from their Week 8 road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced on Friday.

Conner’s second season with the Cardinals has been marred by injury. As of late, he has been nursing a nagging ribs injury that he suffered during the Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the ailment was not serious enough to warrant placing the versatile running back on injured reserve, Arizona still decided to rule him out from its next two games.

After back-to-back weeks of not practicing, Conner made his long-awaited return to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8. Even as he was a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, the Cardinals elected to sideline him from their session on Friday.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted during a press conference on Friday that Conner’s health is “not all the way there,” and in regard to the road contest against the Vikings, “he’d try to go, but it wouldn’t be in his best interest.” At the least, Kingsbury is hopeful that Conner will “be able to go” for Arizona’s NFC West home clash with the Seattle Seahawks next week.

As it stands, Enzo Benjamin is set to lead the Cardinals’ ground game in Week 8. In Conner’s absence over the past two weeks, he combined for 178 yards from scrimmage and one total touchdown.

The Cardinals head into Week 8 with an eye on winning back-to-back contests for the first time this season.