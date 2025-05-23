Ranking best Keenan Allen fits late in 2025 NFL free agency

Former San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is one of the best receivers of the last decade. After being traded to the Chicago Bears from the Chargers ahead of last season, the six-time Pro Bowler is now a free agent.

During his time with the Chargers, Allen broke numerous team records and established himself as one of the best route runners in the league. His last season with the Bolts was arguably his best one. In 2023, Allen caught a career-high 108 passes and had 1,243 yards for seven touchdowns. He even threw a TD to Mike Williams early on in the season.

In his lone season in Chicago, Allen did not have the season he had hoped for. He caught just 70 passes for 744 yards, but did score seven times, matching the second most in a season for his career.

At age 33, the Cal Berkeley product doesn't have many prime seasons left. He is still very valuable as a pass catcher, with experience and the ability to separate.

Teams can benefit from signing the veteran receiver.

With all this in mind, let's take a look at who the best fits are for Keenan Allen, as we are getting late in free agency.

Ranking the Best Keenan Allen Fits for 2025

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have been rumored to be a team that could potentially bring back Allen. I don't expect it to happen, but the Bolts are a team that Allen said he would play for again. Allen and Justin Herbert would pick up right where they left off. Allen is one of the best receivers in team history, and there is no question the team would bring him back for the right price in the right situation.

LA recently drafted Tre Harris from Ole Miss, and he looks to insert his name into the top of the depth chart. With Mike Williams back, alongside Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, there doesn't seem to be much room for Allen. The Bolts getting Harris might have closed that door altogether.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh did say, “Anything is possible,” regarding the situation.

3. Chicago Bears

The Bears are in a similar position to the Chargers in terms of recently drafting a receiver to fill the void. They drafted Luther Burden III out of Missouri, and he should shine right away. Playing next to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, Caleb Williams should have plenty of options at receiver. Not to mention, the Bears also drafted Colston Loveland to pair next to Cole Kmet. The offense is loaded.

If Allen was going to return to the Bears, he probably would have done it by now. That door is closing.

The Cardinals make sense for Allen's skill set. He'll be able to mentor Harrison Jr. and help shape him into a great route-running receiver.

An ESPN article from Matt Bowen recently mentioned that the Arizona Cardinals are Bowen's best fit as a team to sign Allen's services. The Cardinals, led by Kyler Murray, are a team on the rise in the NFC West. They showcased last season that they are a threat to make the postseason and just barely missed out. With Allen there, he, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Michael Wilson, could be lethal. The Cardinals need a receiver, and Allen certainly boosts their offense and receiving core.

The Buffalo Bills come in as my No. 1 landing spot for Allen. The Allen-Allen duo would be a fun one to watch. Reigning 2024 MVP, Josh Allen, could use a receiver of Allen's caliber. The Bills don't have a deep receiver list, and Allen could be outside alongside Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. Keenan Allen's former teammates, Josh Palmer and Joey Bosa, signed with the Bills earlier in the offseason.

One reason this would be a great fit is because the Bills need a veteran receiver to pair with Allen. After trading for Amari Cooper last season, he is likely not going to return to the team. That did not seem like a good fit. Allen could fill a similar role that Stefon Diggs did during his Bills' tenure. Allen is only two years older than Diggs but still has plenty left in the tank.

Another big reason why Allen should sign with the Bills is that he will have the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender. Allen only won two playoff games with the Chargers, and one was during his rookie season in 2013. Josh Allen and Keenan Allen would be a dynamic duo and the signing could help them get over the hump, and defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The former Chargers receiver has plenty of experience taking on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.