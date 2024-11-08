The St Louis Cardinals missed the playoffs again in 2024. They have now been outside the postseason in consecutive seasons and five times in nine years. Their organization is changing directions, hiring Chaim Bloom to revamp their development program. Pitcher Sonny Gray is a trade candidate after a solid season, but the Cardinals' veteran is hoping he remains with the team. Derrick Goold of the St Louis Post-Dispatch spoke with sources about the rumors.

Gray told the Cardinals that his preference is to remain with them, two sources with knowledge of the talks described,” Goold dispatched from the GM Meetings. “Some of the things remain that made the Cardinals appealing to Gray a year ago when he signed a three-year, $75 million deal. And the right-hander has expressed interest in seeing where this ‘reset' and commitment to younger players leads.”

The Cardinals need arms to eat up innings in 2025. They may be going nowhere fast, but they still need to get 27 outs 162 times to finish the season. Sonny Gray can eat up 150 innings and help them move through the season, just like last year. There are more valuable players they can trade than Gray.

Where the Cardinals go from their aging 2024 team is pretty well-documented. Who besides Gray could they trade to improve their prospect pool?

Cardinals can be big sellers this offseason

Goold mentioned Nolan Arenado as a potential trade candidate for the St Louis Cardinals. The third baseman is slightly past his prime but still one of the surest gloves in the league, with three years left on a deal with a complicated financial story that still includes the Rockies. Arenado would bring a much bigger package than Gray in an offseason trade.

The Cardinals need to kickstart their rebuild, and they could be selling from a place of power this offseason. The Blue Jays were expected to sell, but they have joined the Juan Soto sweepstakes. If Valdimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette are staying in Toronto, Arenado could be the biggest trade fish this offseason. That would increase the haul even more for the veteran.

On the mound, there are better options than Gray for the Cardinals to trade. Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, and Erick Fedde are all unrestricted free agents after this season. While that will take the return down slightly, they will probably be traded at the deadline anyway. At least one of those players should switch teams instead of Sonny Gray.